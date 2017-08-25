The mitzvah that enables all other mitzvot and then some.
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
|
20:03
Reported
News BriefsElul 3, 5777 , 25/08/17
The mitzvah that enables all others
The mitzvah that enables all other mitzvot and then some.
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Last Briefs