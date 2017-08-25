Gary Cohn, Trump’s Adviser, Said to Have Drafted Resignation Letter After Charlottesville

A prominent Jewish member of President Trump’s administration said that the White House “can and must do better” in consistently condemning hate groups.

The sharp critique from Mr. Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary D. Cohn, came nearly two weeks after deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., in response to a rally led by white nationalist groups. Mr. Cohn, who is Jewish, seriously considered resigning and even drafted a letter of resignation, according to two people familiar with the draft.

(The New York Times)