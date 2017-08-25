Children among those killed in air strike in Yemen

At least nine people, including children, were killed in an air strike on Friday in a residential neighborhood of Yemen's capital Sanaa, witnesses and medics said, according to AFP.

The Al-Massira television channel, run by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who control the capital, said the air strike had killed 14 civilians including six children, blaming a Saudi-led coalition for the strike. The coalition entered Yemen's war in 2015 in support of the government against the rebels.

