Turkey: Additional U.S. support to Kurds will cause problems

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday that any additional support given by the United States to Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters will cause problems for his country, Reuters reports.

Relations between Ankara and Washington have been tested by differences over Syria, where the United States is arming Kurdish YPG forces against Islamic State (ISIS). Turkey sees the YPG as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade insurgency against Turkey.