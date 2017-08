13:54 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5777 , 25/08/17 Elul 3, 5777 , 25/08/17 At 32, she had a PhD in law and four small children Read more Legal expert and Jewish Home activist Dr. Leah Weisel talks about her life, her studies, and how she became the person she is today. ► ◄ Last Briefs