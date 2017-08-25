Qatar’s foreign ministry on Thursday announced that the country's embassy in Chad had been shut down, in retaliation for Chad’s decision to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.
Qatar gave its personnel 72 hours to leave the country.
News BriefsElul 3, 5777 , 25/08/17
Qatar shuts down its embassy in Chad
