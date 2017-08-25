Trump speaks to Sisi, affirms friendship

U.S. President Donald Trump called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Thursday and said he was keen on developing the relationship between their countries, and overcoming any obstacles that might affect it, Sisi's office said, according to Reuters.

