Oron Shaul's family demands replacement for Lotan

The family of Oron Shaul, whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, on Thursday night thanked Lior Lotan, who resigned as coordinator of the POWs and MIAs in the Prime Minister's Office.

"We thank Lotan for his work, even though it did not bear fruit, and we demand that the government quickly appoint another representative to act toward a breakthrough for Oron's return. Every day in which the government delays the appointment of a replacement proves that the Israeli government has not put the issue of the return of the boys at the top of its priorities," the family said.