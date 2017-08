02:13 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5777 , 25/08/17 Elul 3, 5777 , 25/08/17 Barak: 'Netanyahu is the one who gave away parts of Hevron' Read more Former PM continues to blast Netanyahu, but stresses he's not planning a return to politics at this time. ► ◄ Last Briefs