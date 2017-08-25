Abbas welcomes Trump's peace efforts

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday met in Ramallah with Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's senior advisor, who is visiting the region in an attempt to restart talks between Israel and the PA.

“We highly appreciate President Trump’s efforts to strike a historical peace deal, a statement he repeated more than one time during our meetings in Washington, Riyadh and Bethlehem,” Abbas said at the start of his meeting with Kushner, according to the PA's official Wafa news agency.