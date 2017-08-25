The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced on Thursday that Hurricane Harvey is about 480 kilometers from Texas.
The statement said the hurricane could cause floods and damage and is expected to hit the state over the weekend.
Hurricane Harvey headed towards Texas
