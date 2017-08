The family of Hadar Goldin whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, referred Thursday to the announcement by the coordinator for captives and missing soldier, Lieutenant-General Lior Lotan. The family stated that this was a "sharp indictment against the ineptness of the prime minister and defense minister regarding the return of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin."

The family added that they felt abandoned by the government.

