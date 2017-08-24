Erdan: Incitement campaign leads youths to terror

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan responded to the arrest of Umm al-Fahm resident Amjed Jabarrin accused of helping the Temple Mount terrorists plan and perform their attack in which two policemen were murdered.

The indictment against Jabarrin proved how correct my decision to outlaw the Northern branch of the Islamic movement was, and how the campaign of lies and incitement of Raed Salah regarding the El Aksa mosque led youths to acts of terror and murder.

"I hope that both Jabarrin and Raed Salah will be sent by the court to jail for many years."