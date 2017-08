22:32 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 A-Tur: Arabs throw fireworks, stones, chairs at police Arabs threw fireworks at police and Border police in the A-Tur neighborhood in East Jerusalem. The force responded determinedly and arrested the Arab who threw the fireworks. Local Arabs rioted after the arrest and threw chairs and stones at police, who dispersed them using riot dispersal methods. ► ◄ Last Briefs