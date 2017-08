Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak said in a Kol Barama radio interview that he does not intend to return to politics in the near future but also attacked Netanyahu's government.

Barak claimed that more should be done to prevent Iran establishing a base in Syria and added that Putin would not change his policies and Trump had not made any clearcut statements.

Barak also said that "Netanyahu had given parts of Hevron, I didn't give anything, I just spoke with those willing to talk."