Polish media reported that police have arrested an Arab with Israeli citizenship, armed with a knife and pistol, at the entrance to a Warsaw show.
The Arab wounded a local policeman lightly. The background to the incident is unclear.
|
22:19
Reported
News BriefsElul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17
Warsaw: Armed Israeli Arab injures policeman
Polish media reported that police have arrested an Arab with Israeli citizenship, armed with a knife and pistol, at the entrance to a Warsaw show.
The Arab wounded a local policeman lightly. The background to the incident is unclear.
Last Briefs