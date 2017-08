Attorney Boaz Arazi, representing the Regavim movement promoting Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria, has called for a reorganization in the Civil Administration due to the discrimination against Jews and the lack of demolition of illegal Arab housing in Judea and Samaria.

Arazi said that the Civil Administration is not demolishing illegal Arab construction in villages and there are now 20,000 illegal buildings in Judea and Samaria.

Arazi said this is a 'scandal.'