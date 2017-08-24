Lapid at Talmon:We are true monument to fallen soldier

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid participated Thursday in a ceremony on the establishment of a monument in memory of murdered soldier Alchi Taharlev at Talmon in the Binyamin region. Taharlev was murdered in a ramming attack last April near Ofra.

Lapid said that "the true monument to Alchi is not made of stone. The true monument is us. Our lives, the choices we make, our ability to create a humane society based on compassion and love and pursuit of peace and law abiding as well as recognizing that despite our weaknesses and arguments, we are here together."