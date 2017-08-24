21:21 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Police prevent demonstration at Erdan's house Police prevented tens of Peace Now activists from demonstrating near the house of Internal Security minister Gilad Erdan in Savyon Thursday night. The protesters were sent to a closed compound hundreds of meters away.

