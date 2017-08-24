Elkin: 'Important results' from PM's meeting with Putin

Minister for Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin was the only minister present at the meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Russian president Vladimir Putin. Elkin stressed that Israel's special status in the Kremlin stemmed from the fact that none of the content of the talks leaked to the media but he stressed that there would be "important results" to the meeting which would be visible in Syria.

Elkin added that due to dramatic changes in Syria there would be a need to address the new situation and Iranian involvement in Syria which Israel cannot accept.



