Liberman:'Most stable coalition I have known'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman participated in a ceremony transferring firing zones from the IDF to the city of Elad for construction purposes.

Liberman referred in his speech to Iran's involvement in Syria and said that Israel would not put up with the present situation, "with thousands of Shiite mercenaries brought into Syria from all over the Middle East, and attempts to manufacture precise weapons in Lebanon."

Liberman praised Prime Minister Netanyahu for travelling to see Russian president Putin in order to "utilize all diplomatic avenues in order to solve the situation" and added that he did not see elections in the near future as "this is the most stable coalition I have known."



