TA man arrested:tried paying to attack his wife's lover

Police arrested a suspect who tried to pay others to attack a man who was maintaining a relationship with his wife.

The 47-year-old Tel Aviv resident had previously been indicted for threatening the man regarding the same relationship and even served a long prison sentence during the course of his trial.

A few months ago the suspect tried to extort a 'fine' from the proposed victim for the time he spent in jail and then tried to conscript two men to cause him serious injuries.

The suspect was remanded in custody for a further 8 days on charges of plotting to cause bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm and other charges.