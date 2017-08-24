PM office: 'The talks were useful and significant'

The Prime Minister's Office referred to the meeting between the US delegation headed by president Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Netanyahu, stating that "the sides discussed ways to promote regional peace and security. The talks were useful and significant. The Prime Minister intends to continue talks in the coming weeks."

The Palestinians however have expressed their lack of faith in American mediation and the Americans await their response to a meeting with Kushner and US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt.