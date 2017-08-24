World faces vanilla shortage in coming years

The latest food to suffer from a shortage is one of the world's most commonly used: vanilla.

Due to a spike in demand for all-natural foods, vanilla supplies are scarce, according to a report by NPR. After years of food brands preferring to use the much cheaper synthetic vanillin in lieu of the pricey real deal, many vanilla farmers gave up; their product wasn't needed and its selling price was too low to bother.

What's more, vanilla is one of the most labor-intensive foods on the planet. It's the seed of an orchid that grows wild in Mexico, where birds and insects pollinate the flower. However, most of the world's vanilla is now grown in Madagascar, where there are no natural pollinators and this has to be done by hand with a tiny stick. And even after all that effort, it still takes months to cure the seed pods properly (in the sun for just one hour each day).

With major food corporations and even small businesses vying for this limited supply of natural vanilla, its price keeps getting driven higher and higher. According to NPR, a bag of vanilla beans in Madagascar now costs more than 10 times what it did five years ago.

But there is hope: Vanilla farmers are rebuilding their plantations now that demand has sky-rocketed. But we'll have to be very, very patient: It takes about four or five years for vanilla orchids to produce seed pods.