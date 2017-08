19:06 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Jordan, Czech Republic sign nuclear energy agreement Jordan and the Czech republic signed a cooperation agreement Tuesday regarding the use of nuclear energy. The agreement was signed in the presence of both countries' prime ministers, who had conducted talks about promoting mutual ties and about political developments in the Middle East.



