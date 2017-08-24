Reform rabbis critical of Trump shun High Holyday call

Reform American rabbis critical of President Donald Trump will not try to organize a conference call with him for the Jewish High Holy Days in protest of his response to a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

The conference call for Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur was a tradition under President Barack Obama, but was never planned under Trump. Rabbis representing the liberal and centrist branches of American Judaism said they would not attempt to plan any such call ahead of the holidays next month.

Trump denounced bigotry at the march in Charlottesville, Virginia, but also said "very fine people" were on "both sides" of the demonstrations, which drew neo-Nazis, white nationalists, members of the Ku Klux Klan and counterprotesters. One woman was killed when an alleged white nationalist drove his car into a group of counterprotesters.

"The president's words have given succor to those who advocate anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia," the rabbis said Wednesday in announcing their decision.



