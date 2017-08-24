18:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 30-yr-old Jerusalem motorcyclist hit, seriously injured A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Jerusalem. MDA medics treated the man and transferred him to Hadassah hospital under respiration and sedation suffering from head injuries. ► ◄ Last Briefs