16-year-old Hagai Goldstein of Kfar Adumim is the boy who was killed Thursday in a "hit and run" accident at Golda Meir.

Goldstein studied at the Ohr Torah school in Ramot and was a counsellot in the scouts movement. His funeral will take place Thursday evening at Kfar Adumim.

It should be noted that just one month ago three members of the Mukhtar family from Kfar Adumim, the father and two children, died in a road accident in the north of Israel.