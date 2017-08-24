MK Yogev:Shiloach Jewish community- symbol and example

MK Moti Yogev(Jewish Home) participated Thursday in the ceremony of bringing Torah scrolls to the Yemenite village in Shiloach, near the City of David.

"The Yemenite community in the Shiloach neighborhood is a symbol and example since its establishment in 1882, its restoration in 2004 and up to our times," said Yogev. "Devotion to Jerusalem and the land of Israel, forgoing personal comfort and withstanding harsh conditions. The Shiloach village suffered terror attacks and withstood them.

"The Torah scroll ceremony in the ancient synagogue which returned to Jewish hands is another linchpin in our return to out roots and in the strengthening of Greater Jerusalem," Ariel said.



