MK Koren searches for those who received babies

MK Nurit Koren has called on the public to help her after receiving an anonymous approach from a person aged over 90 who claimed to have received and adopted a child in the opening years of the state who he believed to be one of the Yemenite children snatched from their parents.

Koren said the man was a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor who had lost his wife and son in the Holocaust and had remarried in Israel. The man lives presently in New Zealand and now wants his adopted son to meet his biological family.

Koren asked that people should come forward and not hesitate to tell their stories as there is no intention to accuse any person but rather to help families searching for their loved ones.