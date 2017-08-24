Ben-Tzur welcomes haredi-religious zionist cooperation

Shas faction head Yoav Ben Tzur toured the Binyamin regional council and met with council head Avi Roeh.

The two visited Tel Tzion, ancient Shiloh and Ganei Modi'in and discussed development in the communities and social life.

Ben-Tzur said that the "construction surge and development of communities is a n expression of the love of the land and serves to unite different Jews. I welcome the cooperation with the haredi community living here [in Ganei Modi'in.] We must continue to seek ways to improve infrastructure in Judea and Samaria in order to improve the quality of life of residents and prevent a distinction being made based on old stigmas between these communities and the rest of Israel."