Knesset members return from official South Africa visit

A delegation of Members of Knesset returned this week from a weeklong official visit to South Africa – the first such trip by Israeli lawmakers to the country.

Organized jointly by the Knesset and The Jewish Agency for Israel in partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the South African Jewish community, the trip included high-level meetings with leaders from throughout South African society, as well as a series of meetings and visits aimed at deepening the Israeli legislators’ familiarity with South African Jewry. Participating in the delegation were Members of Knesset Zouheir Bahloul (Zionist Union), Michal Biran (Zionist Union), Nurit Koren (Likud), Amir Ohana (Likud), and Dr. Nachman Shai (Zionist Union), who led the trip.