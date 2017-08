17:20 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 'Why didn't they tell us it was Jews?' Youths employed by a police subcontractor involved in demolition of illegal Arab housing were shocked to discover that they had been sent to evacuate houses of Jewish residents of Yitzhar. Shomron regional head Yossi Dagan demanded that an inquiry be opened into the matter.

