Ramallah governor honors Savoy hotel terrorists

The PA news agency WAFA reported that the governer of Ramallah, Laila Ghannem, placed a wreath at the memorial for the "martyrs" of the Savoy hotel terror attack, whose bodies were transferred from Israel in 2012 and buried in a common grave due to the difficulty in their identification.

The attack was perpetrated by a Fatah cell at the Savoy hotel in Tel Aviv in 1975. 8 Israelis were murdered in the attack.

Ghannem denounced the "cruelty" of Israeli authorities who "occupy" by withholding the bodies of terrorists.