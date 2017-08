16:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Dramatic development on Rehovot murder:Gag order issued Police issued a gag order on developments in the criminal assassinations in Rehovot, including the murder of agent Anton Roman. 12 people associated with the Lavie criminal gang and other Rehovot criminals were arrested Tuesday. More arrests are expected in the affair.

