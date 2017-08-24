Police: Right to demonstrate-important democratic value

Police responded Thursday to an interim decision by the Supreme Court which determined conditions allowing demonstrations to take place near the house of the Attorney-General.

"Israel Police sees the right to demonstrate as an important democratic value and has proved this over tens of weeks of demonstrations. Unfortunately we have not merited the cooperation of the organizers of the demonstrations.

"Police welcome the interim decision of the Court which establishes conditions for the demonstrations allowing a balance between the freedom to protest and freedom of expression and maintaining public order."