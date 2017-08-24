Israeli murdered in Kiev, details unknown

An Israeli man was murdered in Kiev, Ukraine. The details of the incident were not yet available.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that "the matter is known to us and is being taken care of by the Israeli ambassador in Kiev."
News BriefsElul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17
