16:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Holon:Worker in moderate-serious condition after fall A worker fell and was injured Thursday afternoon at a Holon construction site MDA medics treated him and transferred him to the Ichilov in moderate to serious condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs