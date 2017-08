The Palestinian Authority condemns what it terms the "Israeli attack on occupied El-Kuds."

Yussuf Al-Mahmoud, a spokesman for the PA, said that Israelis entered schools and closed some of them as well as preventing Palestinian schoolbooks from being used in East Jerusalem schools.

Al-Mahmoud claimed that Israeli policy aims to "Israelify" the "Arab" part of the city and to detach it from the surrounding areas and create a new demographic situation by encouraging Arab emigration.