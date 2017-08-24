16:01 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 A-G's attorney welcomes Supreme Court decision Attorney Menahem Moskowitz, representing Petah Tikva residents opposed to the demonstrations at the house of the Attorney-General, welcomed the Supreme Court decision on the matter. "I congratulate the court on its decision to restrict the demonstrations under the house of my client both regarding the hour of the demonstrations, the number of participants and the use of equipment. We hope that the court's decision will maintain residents ability to live their lives in peace without any disturbances." ► ◄ Last Briefs