Venice mayor: Whoever yells Allahu Akbar will be shot

The right-wing mayor of Venice ,Luigi Brugnaro, claimed that anyone who yells “Allahu Akbar” in St Mark’s Square will be shot.

Luigi Brugnaro said that Venice was safer than Barcelona, where 15 people were killed this month when a terrorist drove a van into pedestrians.

“We keep our guard up,” he said. “If anyone runs into St Mark’s Square shouting ‘Allahu akbar’, we will take him down.

“A year ago I said after four steps, now after three. I will say it in Venetian: ‘Ghe sparemo’ [We will shoot him].”

Mr Brugnaro also proudly recalled the arrest in Venice in March of four suspected Kosovan jihadists who allegedly planned to kill hundreds of tourists by blowing up the Rialto bridge.