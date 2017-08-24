15:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Lightly injured shoppers after Azrieli mall fight A fight broke out in a store at the Azrieli mall in Tel Aviv. A number of shoppers who panicked and ran away were injured while fleeing the scene. The shoppers, who were lightly injured, were treated at the scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs