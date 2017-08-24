A fight broke out in a store at the Azrieli mall in Tel Aviv.
A number of shoppers who panicked and ran away were injured while fleeing the scene. The shoppers, who were lightly injured, were treated at the scene.
|
15:29
Reported
News BriefsElul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17
Lightly injured shoppers after Azrieli mall fight
A fight broke out in a store at the Azrieli mall in Tel Aviv.
A number of shoppers who panicked and ran away were injured while fleeing the scene. The shoppers, who were lightly injured, were treated at the scene.
Last Briefs