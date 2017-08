15:24 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 MDA initiates automatic response for donor blood types A new service inaugurated this week by MDA will allow blood donors to clarify their blood type through an automatic answering machine. "We encourage the donors to call and clarify their blood types because this is important information which can save lives," said Prof. Shinar, the deputy director of blood services at MDA ► ◄ Last Briefs