Torah Va'aretz Institute: Braekel chicken is kosher

Rabbi Yehuda Amichai of the Torah Va'aretz Institute has ruled that the Braekel chicken which has recently been imported to Israel is kosher. The chicken was imported because a concern arose that the chickens we eat may have mixed with other breeds over the years which are not known to be kosher.

The Braekal chicken is considered to be of purer pedigree but the hairs around its neck present a different problem as there is no tradition that it was slaughtered for food. Halakha requires that there be a tradition regarding birds which were eaten.

However Rabbi Amichai proved that regarding a bird which was commonly known and lived together with kosher birds there is no need for such a tradition.