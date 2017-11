14:31 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Incitement indictment filed against Raed Salah The prosecution has filed an indictment against the head of the Islamic Movement's northern branch, Sheikh Raed Salah, charging him with incitement to terrorism and for illegal association following words of incitement he allegedly made after the attack on the Temple Mount, in which two policemen were murdered. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 24, 02:31 PM, 8/24/2017