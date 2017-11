13:39 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 WATCH: Daughter of Coalition Chairman gets married Read more Members of Knesset from the left and right attend the wedding of Coalition Chairman David Bitan's daughter. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu joins the celebration after his return to Israel. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 24, 01:39 PM, 8/24/2017