13:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 2 Arab minors arrested throwing stones at police Two Arab minors were arrested Thursday afternoon after being identified throwing stones at police forces near the Majles gate of Jerusalem's Old City.



They were taken for questioning at the David area station. ► ◄ Last Briefs