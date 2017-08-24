We will not settle for the role of observers in Syria

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman told the forum of directors and CEOs of the Israel Institute of Energy and Environment on Thursday, "Iran, through the Revolutionary Guards, is trying to create a new reality around us with Iranian air bases and naval bases in Syria, with Shiite militias that are thousands of mercenaries and the manufacture of precision weapons in Lebanon."

Liberman said, "The state of Israel does not intend to accept these attempts and will not settle for the role of observers from the sidelines."