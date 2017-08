12:24 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Elul 2, 5777 , 24/08/17 Bathing banned at Caesarea and Dor Beaches The Ministry of Health has told the public not to enter the water at the Caesarea and Dor Beaches due to abnormal results in water-quality testing. ► ◄ Last Briefs