A jackal was found to be infected with rabies at the beginning of the week after it attacked workers in the agricultural areas of Yesod Hama'ala, in the eastern part of the Upper Galilee.

The Ministry of Health says anyone who has may have been in contact with the infected animal or any stray animal or owns animals that may have been in contact during the past few weeks must contact the Health Bureau in Tzfat to determine if there is a need for preventive treatment.